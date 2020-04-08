

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy fell for the second month in a row in March, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, decreased to 14.2 in March from 27.4 in February. Economists had forecast a reading of 22.4.



The outlook index that signals future activity fell for the second straight month to 18.8 in March from 24.6 in the previous month. Economists had expected a score of 20.0.



