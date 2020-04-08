Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 940561 ISIN: GB0009252882 Ticker-Symbol: GS7 
Xetra
07.04.20
17:35 Uhr
17,318 Euro
-0,184
-1,05 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,422
17,610
08:19
17,434
17,582
08:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRAZENECA
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTRAZENECA PLC79,50-3,00 %
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC17,318-1,05 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,35
Hebel: 4,99
mit moderatem Hebel