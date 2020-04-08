The following information is based on a press release from Kesko Oyj (Kesko) published on April 7, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of Kesko has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was postponed to April 28, 2020 approves a bonus issue whereby every one (1) share held entitles to three (3) new ordinary shares (3:1). The scheduled Ex-date is April 29, 2020. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and forwards in Kesko (KESBV3). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=768645