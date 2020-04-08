

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva Plc (AV.L, AV) said its Board has agreed to withdraw its recommendation to pay the 2019 final dividend to ordinary shareholders in June 2020. The Board expects to reconsider any distributions to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Group said it remains well capitalised with strong liquidity.



Aviva said, given the change in the economic outlook, the Group is reviewing all material discretionary and project expenditure. Aviva intends to provide an operational update for investors in the second half of May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AVIVA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de