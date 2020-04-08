Novakid Research Suggests That Less Than a Third of Schoolkids Continue Studies With Teachers During Quarantine

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novakid analysts have researched how the educational model has changed during this period of social isolation. More than 2,500 parents from Italy, Spain, Turkey, Poland and Russia - where school-aged children have been instructed to stay home and encouraged to study online - took part in the survey.

Novakid's research suggests that only 26% of Italian kids continue learning online with schoolteachers. It's even less in Turkey (21%), Poland (11%), and Spain (6%). In Russia, by contrast, 60% of students have begun independent study, while 40% have switched to remote instruction with schoolteachers.

It's important to note that kids are receiving fewer assignments, school programs have been minimized, and the pace of learning has decreased. Thus, altered school programs are being used by 37% of students in Italy, 28% in Spain, 53% in Russia, 23% in Turkey, and 12% in Poland.

Most parents are interested in continuing education for their children and do not mind planning additional classes: 47% of parents in Poland, 43% in Spain, 40% in Russia, and 23% in Italy intend to add online classes to their kids' timetable.

"The isolation period can be a real challenge for children. It is now very important for social institutions to adjust to the new reality. Our survey showed that 39.5% of schools in Russia, 20% of schools in Poland and Spain, 19% in Italy, and 16% in Turkey have changed their programs and added online game-based learning activities in order to keep students engaged. For us, as an online school, this includes gamification of different levels and models of novel interaction with students," comments Anna Tolstochenko, press officer at Novakid.

Novakid is an online English school for kids from 4 to 12 years old, where all the teachers are native speakers and have appropriate teaching certificates to work with children.

