CoinShares Expands Executive Team with Addition of Chief Revenue Officer

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CoinShares Group, a pioneer in digital asset investing, today announced the appointment of Frank Spiteri as Chief Revenue Officer. Spiteri will oversee the group's exchange traded product (ETP) business in addition to the group's broader sales, marketing, and research efforts. Spiteri strengthens CoinShares' position as a leading issuer of innovative, professional investment products that provide investors with exposure to the emerging digital asset class.

The CoinShares family of ETPs, offered under the XBT Provider brand, are currently available for trading throughout Europe on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Nordic Growth Market, Deutsche Boerse, and Boerse Stuttgart and are available to customers via their brokerage account.

Spiteri brings over 23 years of experience in financial services to the CoinShares executive team, working exclusively with ETPs for nearly a decade. Prior to joining CoinShares, Spiteri served as Head of European Distribution at WisdomTree, a $70B asset manager. During his time at WisdomTree, he drove substantial growth in the European franchise and was responsible for the integration of the ETF Securities business following its $538m acquisition in 2018.

Preceding WisdomTree's acquisition, Frank joined ETF Securities in 2013 where he held the title of Managing Director - Head of Distribution & Capital Markets and served as Head of European Retail Distribution & Co-Head of Sales. Spiteri also held sales and trading roles at financial services firms, including the brokerage firm Peel Hunt, KBC Financial Products, and Citigroup.

Daniel Masters, Chairman of CoinShares commented on today's news, "We are delighted to welcome Frank, a renowned leader in the ETP space, to the CoinShares team. His tenure and deep relationships with European institutions will facilitate a substantial expansion of our ETP business. Under Frank's leadership and guidance, we plan to accelerate the growth of our asset management arm, and enhance our status as a leader in the digital asset industry. We're thrilled to have a notable industry veteran share our vision for the future of CoinShares, and look forward to working with Frank to make that vision into a reality."

As the CoinShares business continues to grow to encompass ETPs, actively managed strategies, advisory services, and capital markets services, Mr. Spiteri will join CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti and CSO Meltem Demirors as part of the executive team driving the next phase of CoinShares' growth. Mr. Spiteri will be focused on driving revenue-related functions including marketing, sales, research, and investor services, and expanding the CoinShares Group's focus on delivering accurate and actionable insights to investors navigating the emerging digital asset ecosystem.

About the CoinShares Group

At CoinShares, our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem while serving as trusted partners for our clients. We believe that Bitcoin and blockchain networks are landmark innovations that will fundamentally reshape the global financial system, and that investors should be able to participate in this transformation. We achieve this mission by providing institutional-grade investments products and services for digital asset investors. The CoinShares Group is a pioneer in digital asset investing and manages hundreds of millions in assets on behalf of a global investor base, with offices in Jersey, Stockholm, London, and New York.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinsharesgroup.com/

