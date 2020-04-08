World High Life PLC Announces Successful Dual Listing on the US OTC Market

World High Life PLC

("World High Life" or the "Company")

World High Life PLC becomes one of the first AQSE companies to list on the US OTC Market

World High Life increases liquidity for existing shareholders and provides access for US shareholders with subsequent listing

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / World High Life PLC is announcing that its shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB at the open on 8 April 2020 with ticker symbol WRHLF.

The Company believes that listing on the OTCQB Market will provide enhanced investor benefits, including easier access in the United States, and greater liquidity. World High Life PLC is one of the first AQSE Growth Market (Formerly NEX Growth Market) companies to be listed on the OTCQB.

"Complementing our existing listing on the AQSE Growth Market, this OTCQB listing will increase access to US investors and raise awareness within the investment community, broadening our shareholder base," said Mr. David Stadnyk, Founder and CEO, World High Life PLC.

MCAP, LLC acted as the company's OTCQB sponsor.

The OTCQB is recognized as an Established Public Market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a leading market for U.S. and international companies in the entrepreneurial and development stage. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline for transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation.

For further information please contact:

David Stadnyk Founder & CEO World High Life PLC +44 (0) 7926 397 675 info@worldhighlife.uk AQSE Corporate Adviser Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 ma@peterhousecap.com af@peterhousecap.com Financial PR Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray Blytheweigh +44 (0) 20 7138 3224 Camilla.horsfall@blytheweigh.com Megan.Ray@blytheweigh.com

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.



