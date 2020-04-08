

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco Plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the financial year ending 29 February 2020 declined to 971 million pounds or 9.93 pence per share from 1.27 billion pounds or 13.04 pence per share in the previous year.



Profit before tax declined to 1.32 billion pounds from 1.62 billion pounds last year.



Annual group revenue was 64.8 billion pounds, up 1.3% year-on-year and includes fuel sales of 7.4 billion pound.



'COVID-19 is having a material impact on the operations of our business and we are incurring significant additional costs, particularly in payroll as we recruit additional colleagues to meet demand,' the company said.



The estimated impact on retail cost lines is between 650 million pounds and 925 million pounds including significant cost increases in payroll, distribution and store expenses.



The company proposed to pay a final dividend of 6.50 pence per ordinary share. This takes the total dividend for the year to 9.15 pence per ordinary share, up 58.6% year-on-year, including the payment of an interim dividend of 2.65 pence per ordinary share in November 2019.



The proposed final dividend was approved by the Board of Directors on 7 April 2020 and is subject to the approval of shareholders at this year's Annual General Meeting.



The final dividend will be paid on 3 July 2020 to shareholders who are on the register of members at close of business on 22 May 2020.



