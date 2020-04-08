

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania consumer price inflation slowed in March, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.8 percent increase in February.



Prices for education grew 7.8 percent annually in March. Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 5.9 percent and those of health care, and food and non-alcoholic beverages 4.3 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in March, same as seen in the previous month.



