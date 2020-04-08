

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation eased to three-month low in March, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in March, slower than 4.4 percent increase in February. Economists had expected a 3.6 percent rise.



Price for food grew 7.6 percent and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and services rose by 7.2 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in March, after a 0.3 percent increase in the preceding month.



Food prices rose at a higher rate in March, which may have been caused by the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, while motor fuel prices declined as a result of significantly falling oil prices, the agency said.



Core consumer prices rose 4.3 percent annually in March and increased 0.6 percent from the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade surplus increased EUR 1.118 billion in February versus EUR 775 million in last year.



Exports rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in February, following a 2.8 percent increase in January.



Imports increased 0.1 percent annually in February, after a 2.4 percent rise in the preceding month.



