The Swiss government has decided to extend its incentives for renewable energy projects, while also adjusting them to promote greater competitiveness. In addition, it plans to replace feed-in tariffs for large-scale solar installations with a new auction mechanism.From pv magazine France The Swiss Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications plans to amend the country's electricity supply law (LApEl) to open up the national energy market from the beginning of 2021, in line with the Federal Council's decision to do so, announced at a meeting last week. The government ...

