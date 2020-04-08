April 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc will suspend a delivery service that aims to compete with UPS and FedEx in the United States. The online retailer told customers that the service, Amazon Shipping, will be paused starting in June, according to the Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the change. Amazon is suspending the service because it needs people and capacity to handle a surge in its own customers' orders, the Journal reported, citing sources. "We regularly look at a variety of ...

