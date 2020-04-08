Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 Ticker-Symbol: SVHH 
Tradegate
08.04.20
09:23 Uhr
7,430 Euro
-0,068
-0,91 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,422
7,468
11:21
7,428
7,472
11:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A7,430-0,91 %