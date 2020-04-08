Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2020 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 37.4442 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1812158 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 57265 EQS News ID: 1018353 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2020 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)