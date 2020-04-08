Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2020 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.9165 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11270175 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 57277 EQS News ID: 1018377 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2020 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)