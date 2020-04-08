Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAM LN) Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2020 / 10:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 79.4926 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 90235 CODE: MVAM LN ISIN: LU1237527673 ISIN: LU1237527673 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAM LN Sequence No.: 57330 EQS News ID: 1018497 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2020 04:49 ET (08:49 GMT)