Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLMU LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2020 / 10:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.603 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4190200 CODE: CLMU LN ISIN: LU1563454310 ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LN Sequence No.: 57361 EQS News ID: 1018583 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 08, 2020 04:53 ET (08:53 GMT)