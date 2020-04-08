Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2020 / 10:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.9784 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 942100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 57362 EQS News ID: 1018585 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2020 04:53 ET (08:53 GMT)