Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2020 / 10:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 188.5977 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4733239 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 57375 EQS News ID: 1018623 End of Announcement EQS News Service

