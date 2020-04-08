Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2020 / 10:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.4391 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6742669 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 57393 EQS News ID: 1018667 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2020 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)