Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2020 / 10:59 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.1293 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16106784 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024

