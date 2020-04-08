Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2020 / 11:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.0089 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2313116 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 57426 EQS News ID: 1018747 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2020 05:01 ET (09:01 GMT)