Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc (MALU LN) Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2020 / 11:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 11.9385 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1388331 CODE: MALU LN ISIN: LU1901001542 ISIN: LU1901001542 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MALU LN Sequence No.: 57431 EQS News ID: 1018757 End of Announcement EQS News Service

