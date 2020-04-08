

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer prices declined unexpectedly in March, mainly due to the fall in prices of fuels and lubricants, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.01 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.21 percent decrease in February. Economists had expected a 0.13 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.45 percent in March.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy core consumer prices increased 0.34 percent annually in March and fell 0.03 percent from the previous month.



In the first quarter, inflation was 0.55 percent, and the core inflation was 0.44 percent.



Data showed that the wholesale prices declined 7.32 percent annually in March, following a 4.47 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 2.56 percent in March.



