

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks slipped into the red on Wednesday after EU leaders failed to agree a deal on how to battle the economic fallout of coronavirus.



After 16 hours of talks, EU member states' finance bosses could not agree on a vision on how to help European economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The U.K. death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 6,159.



In economic releases, U.K. job vacancies declined for the first time since the global financial crisis in 2009 as the outbreak of coronavirus had a detrimental impact on the labor market, the latest Report on Jobs from IHS Markit showed.



According to Recruitment & Employment Confederation/KPMG report, permanent staff placements declined at the sharpest rate since February 2009 as firms either canceled or postponed their hiring decisions. Temp billings were also hit.



The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting minutes from its scheduled March meeting and emergency meetings will be released later in the day.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 93 points, or 1.62 percent, to 5,612 after rallying 2.2 percent on Tuesday.



BP Plc lost 3.7 percent and Royal Dutch Shell declined 2.7 percent as oil prices steadied near $32 a barrel.



Travel giant TUI rallied 3.3 percent after it signed a deal to receive a €1.8bn (£1.6bn) bridging loan from the German government to support the company during the Covid-19 crisis.



Retailer Tesco slumped 4 percent after saying it will take a hit of up to 925 million pounds ($1.1 billion) from coronavirus-related costs.



Aviva plunged 7.6 percent. The insurer told shareholders it will not pay them a dividend in June 2020.



RSA Insurance Group shed 2.9 percent after suspending its final dividend relating to 2019.



DS Smith shares were down 2.6 percent. The packaging company said its current trading has remained resilient with relatively limited impact from Covid-19 seen to date.



