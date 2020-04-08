Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DX1V ISIN: US98887Q1040 Ticker-Symbol: 1ZL 
Tradegate
07.04.20
17:19 Uhr
48,200 Euro
-0,200
-0,41 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ZAI LAB LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZAI LAB LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,200
48,800
12:38
47,000
51,50
12:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ZAI LAB
ZAI LAB LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZAI LAB LTD ADR48,200-0,41 %