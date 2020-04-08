

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) announced a strategic collaboration for the development and commercialization of REGN1979 in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. REGN1979 is the most advanced investigational bispecific monoclonal antibody from Regeneron's bispecific platform. It was granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.



Regeneron will receive a $30 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $160 million in additional regulatory and sales milestones. Zai Lab will receive the rights to develop and exclusively commercialize REGN1979 in oncology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau.



