NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 7 April 2020 were: 470.50p Capital only 474.66p Including current year income 470.50p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 474.66p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 363,110 ordinary shares on 07th April 2020, the Company has 82,504,648 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.