

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Wednesday after Spain's daily toll of coronavirus deaths rose for the first time in five days and the death toll surpassed 10,000 in France.



The German economy will shrink by nearly 10 percent in the second quarter as the coronavirus paralyses the country, six leading research institutes warned today.



The Bank of France said the French economy has entered recession with an estimated 6 percent drop in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous three months.



Every two weeks under lockdown could lead the French annual economic activity to shrink by 1.5 percent, the Bank de France said in a statement.



U.K. job vacancies declined for the first time since the global financial crisis in 2009 as the outbreak of coronavirus had a detrimental impact on the labor market, the latest Report on Jobs from IHS Markit showed.



Sentiment was also dented after Eurozone finance ministers failed to agree on the region-wide stimulus measures following 16 hours of talks. The meeting is suspended until Thursday.



The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 1.4 percent to 322 after rising 1.9 percent on Tuesday.



The German DAX shed 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index lost 2.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.6 percent.



Ahold Delhaize shares fell over 1 percent. The food retail group reported a 15 percent rise in sales in the first quarter as customers stockpiled food and other essentials because of the coronavirus outbreak.



Givaudan, a Swiss manufacturer of fragrance and flavor products, fell 2.3 percent despite reporting higher sales in the first quarter.



Roche Group shed 1.7 percent. The drug maker announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the review time for risdiplam for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.



Brewing company Heineken N.V. lost 2 percent after withdrawing its 2020 guidance.



Technology company GEA Group declined 2.4 percent after postponing its Annual General Meeting due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Deutsche Post tumbled 3 percent as the company suspended its earnings guidance for 2020, citing the global spread of the pandemic and the manifestation of negative effects at least for the current business year.



BP Plc lost 3.7 percent and Royal Dutch Shell declined 2.7 percent as oil prices steadied near $32 a barrel.



Travel giant TUI rallied 3.3 percent after it signed a deal to receive a €1.8bn (£1.6bn) bridging loan from the German government to support the company during the Covid-19 crisis.



Retailer Tesco slumped 4 percent after saying it will take a hit of up to 925 million pounds ($1.1 billion) from coronavirus-related costs.



Aviva plunged 7.6 percent. The insurer told shareholders it will not pay them a dividend in June 2020.



RSA Insurance Group shed 2.9 percent after suspending its final dividend relating to 2019.



DS Smith shares were down 2.6 percent. The packaging company said its current trading has remained resilient with relatively limited impact from Covid-19 seen to date.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX