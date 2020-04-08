Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to list 6 certificates issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 14.4.2020. The certificates will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Denmark. (CPH Leverage Certificates Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=768745