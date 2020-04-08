Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 07-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 263.43p INCLUDING current year revenue 264.98p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 263.44p INCLUDING current year revenue 264.99p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---