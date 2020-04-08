

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer prices dropped for the first time in five months in March, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index fell 2.7 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.9 percent increase in February. prices declined for the first time in five months.



Prices for domestic market decreased 1.2 percent annually in March and foreign market declined 4.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 2.7 percent in March, following 0.1 percent fall in the previous month. Prices decreased for the second straight month.



