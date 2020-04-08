Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, April 8
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 April 2020, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|Pershing Square Holdings
|1.27%
|Pershing Square 5.5% 2022
|0.96%
|Residential Secure Income
|0.89%
|HWSI Realisation Fund
|0.52%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020
|0.44%
|Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022
|0.31%
|BH Global GBP
|0.18%
|Pollen Street Secured Lending
|0.12%
|Total
|4.69%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 April 2020, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF
|3.44%
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|3.12%
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
|3.11%
|USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026
|2.21%
|Vonovia
|1.73%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|1.60%
|Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
|1.49%
|UK Treasury 11/05/2020
|1.49%
|USA Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2026
|1.42%
|USA Treasury 1.375% Index-Linked 2044
|1.29%
|Total
|20.90%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'
prices.
Enquiries:
PATAC Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com