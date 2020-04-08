Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 April 2020, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets Pershing Square Holdings 1.27% Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 0.96% Residential Secure Income 0.89% HWSI Realisation Fund 0.52% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020 0.44% Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022 0.31% BH Global GBP 0.18% Pollen Street Secured Lending 0.12% Total 4.69%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 April 2020, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 3.44% iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF 3.12% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 3.11% USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026 2.21% Vonovia 1.73% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 1.60% Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 1.49% UK Treasury 11/05/2020 1.49% USA Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2026 1.42% USA Treasury 1.375% Index-Linked 2044 1.29% Total 20.90%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

