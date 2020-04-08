Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.04.2020
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, April 8

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 April 2020, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of net assets
Pershing Square Holdings1.27%
Pershing Square 5.5% 20220.96%
Residential Secure Income0.89%
HWSI Realisation Fund0.52%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.44%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 20220.31%
BH Global GBP0.18%
Pollen Street Secured Lending0.12%
Total4.69%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 April 2020, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of net assets
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF3.44%
iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF3.12%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20243.11%
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20262.21%
Vonovia1.73%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies1.60%
Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF1.49%
UK Treasury 11/05/20201.49%
USA Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 20261.42%
USA Treasury 1.375% Index-Linked 20441.29%
Total20.90%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2020 PR Newswire