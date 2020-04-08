Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2020) - San Marco Resources Inc. (TSXV: SMN) ("San Marco") is pleased to announce that the previously announced Phase I diamond drilling program (March 17, 2020) has been completed at its 100% optioned gold/silver/zinc Buck property in north-central B.C.

The 1,806 metre drill program was centered in an area of historic mineralization and consisted of a total of five holes, with three collared in the Horseshoe Zone and two approximately 300 metres to the northwest in the Adit Zone (see Figure 1).

Highlights of the Phase I drill program include:

All five holes intersected mineralization from surface.

Three of the five holes intersected mineralization to depths in excess of 400 metres, which is approximately 150 metres below historic drilling depths.

Mineralization is hosted in highly altered and fractured volcanic breccias as disseminations, veins/veinlets, and mineralized fractures.

Initial logging suggests a large, highly altered gold/silver/zinc volcanic breccia system, open in all directions.

Drill hole locations are set out below in Table 1.

Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length (m) BK20-001 654649 6019613 45o -55o 467 BK20-002 654625 6019637 30o -55o 431 BK20-003 654596 6019937 225o -45o 164 BK20-004 654593 6019934 180o -65o 296 BK20-005 654824 6019867 215o -50o 448 Total Length (m) 1806



Table 1. Phase I Drill Hole Locations at the Buck Property

The drill core samples are being processed by ALS Chemex in North Vancouver and results will be announced when available.

San Marco's Executive Director, Bob Willis, commented "We are very excited to have completed our initial drill program at Buck. We look forward to analyzing the results and receiving assays, which will help guide planning of Phase II exploration. I thank the entire team for diligently completing this drill program ahead of schedule and on budget. During this time of COVID-19 awareness, I especially thank the front-line team of Coast Mountain Geological and JT Thomas Drilling, who operated under strict COVID-19 protocols and completed the program in a safe and healthy manner."

Industry best practices were used for defining a QA/QC program where 5% of the sampling stream was controlled by industry recognized certified reference material (CRM's) and blanks. When necessary, an additional 5% of QA/QC in the form of pulp and coarse reject duplicates were selected for laboratory verification. The drill core was mapped and logged in detail by geologists utilizing a logging approach designed by senior technical managers.

About San Marco

San Marco is a Canadian mineral exploration company actively pursuing world class gold, silver, zinc and copper projects with a focus in mining friendly jurisdictions in both British Columbia, Canada and Mexico.

The Company's principal focus and asset is the recently optioned Buck Property in north-central British Columbia that has large tonnage gold-silver-zinc potential in a mining-friendly region that includes many former and current operating mines. In addition, the Company's portfolio includes the several prospective, early stage exploration properties in Mexico.

San Marco is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

For further information, contact:

Sharyn Alexander, M.Sc.

VP Technical Services

Nancy Curry

Corporate Communications

info@sanmarcocorp.com

www.sanmarcocorp.com

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by San Marco's Executive Director, Robert D. Willis, P. Eng. a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying such technical information by reviewing the data and reports from previous exploration of the property which he believes to be accurate and were provided to San Marco by the optionors.

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this document may include forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect management's current plans, projections and intents, by their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of San Marco Resources Inc. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. San Marco's actual results, programs, activities and financial position could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54236