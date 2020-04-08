Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 502391 ISIN: US3453708600 Ticker-Symbol: FMC1 
Tradegate
08.04.20
14:58 Uhr
4,489 Euro
+0,175
+4,04 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,436
4,486
15:00
4,423
4,491
15:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FORD
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4,489+4,04 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,05
Hebel: 4,18
mit moderatem Hebel