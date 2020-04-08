

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. announced a recall of around 68,000 vehicles citing issues with transmission. The recall involves 2020 Ford Ranger and 2020 F-150 vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmission, as well as 2020 Expedition vehicles with the police package and 10-speed automatic transmission.



Meanwhile, the vehicles equipped with a rotary gearshift dial are not affected in the recall, the company noted.



In a statement, the auto major stated that the recall affects 55,158 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 12,090 in Canada and 681 in Mexico.



The 2020 Ford Ranger vehicles were built at Michigan Assembly Plant from February 28 to March 18. Further, the affected Ford F-150 vehicles were built at Dearborn Truck Plant from February 18 to March 19, as well as Kansas City Assembly Plant from February 21 to March 19.



The recalled Ford Expedition vehicles were built at Kentucky Truck Plant from March 3 to 19.



Ford noted that a clip that locks the gearshift cable to the transmission in the affected vehicles may not be fully seated.



The company said, 'Over time, a partially seated clip may allow the transmission to be in a gear state different from the gearshift position selected by the driver. This could allow the driver to move the shifter to Park and remove the ignition key, without the transmission gear actually being in Park. If the parking brake is not applied in those cases, the vehicle could move unintentionally, increasing the risk of injury or crash.'



However, Ford has not received any reports of accident or injury related to the condition.



The company said the dealers will inspect the shift cable locking clip and properly seat it as needed.



In late March, Ford recalled around 250,000 Fiesta, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles in the U.S. citing issues with the door latches. Ford also issued a safety recall for select 2021 Ford E-Series stripped chassis and cutaway vehicles.



