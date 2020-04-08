

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation slowed in March, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index increased 1.4 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.3 percent rise in February.



Prices for restaurants, hotels gained 3.6 percent annually in March. Prices for health and food rose by 3.5 percent, each.



Prices for clothing and footwear, and recreation and culture increased by 2.0 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX