

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - Asklepios Kliniken has published the offer document for its voluntary public takeover offer for all no-par-value bearer shares in RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG. The acceptance period for the offer runs from April 8 to May 6, 2020. During this period, shareholders in RHÖN-KLINIKUM may tender their shares to Asklepios under the offer at a price of 18.00 euros per share.



The completion of the takeover offer is subject to antitrust clearance from the Bundeskartellamt only, and not subject to a minimum acceptance threshold.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

