Comprehensive Testing Platform Ensures Business Continuity

Login VSI, the company dedicated to maximizing the end-user experience, today announced the general availability of Login Enterprise 4.1. This release adds application compatibility testing to its digital workspace testing solution.

Login Enterprise Version 4.1 ensures business continuity and scale. Login Enterprise now supports all testing use cases in one product. The new version integrates application compatibility testing, load testing, as well as performance and availability testing into a single platform. Additionally, version 4.1 includes standard "out-of-the-box" application template workloads (i.e. ZOOM, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Office, Bloomberg, EPIC, etc.), enabling a faster time to value.

"Given global events, Enterprise IT organizations are being forced to support a new work from home model one that demands the testing of remote infrastructure. Teams are being forced to scale up remote environments quickly. This requires comprehensive testing of the entire technology stack, all the way to the endpoint" said Eric-Jan van Leeuwen, CEO of Login VSI. "Testing to ensure application availability at scale is now critical. Application performance is business performance, and the proper testing will ensure business continuity."

The application capability testing in version 4.1, integrates all the elements of change management testing onto a single dashboard. Application compatibility testing now delivers reports including actual screenshots of issues needing resolution so the end-user does not have to search through volumes of log files. Additionally, version 4.1 delivers support for a RESTful web API, so the entire process can be automated with additional orchestration tools like Jenkins or ServiceNow.

About Login VSI

Login VSI is the only solution in the market guaranteed to maximize the end-user experience for digital workspaces. We do this by using synthetic users to automatically test and validate the impact of change in physical, virtual and cloud-based workspaces safeguarding application and desktop performance. Login VSI has over 400 customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.loginvsi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200408005031/en/

Contacts:

Login VSI Media Contact:

Nonna Druker

n.druker@loginvsi.com