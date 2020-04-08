FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC



NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 7 April 2020 was 751.32p (ex income) 749.60p (cum income) ex dividend.



For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary



08 April 2020



