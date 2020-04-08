WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC







NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 7 April 2020 was 2944.05p (ex income) 2965.93p (cum income).

08 April 2020

For and on behalf of the BoardFrostrow Capital LLPSecretary