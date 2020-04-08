

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coronavirus death toll reached 12,857 in the United States with 1,800 deaths reported on Tuesday alone, the highest on a single day.



More than 400,000 people tested positive in the U.S., the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections in the world. As per latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, 400,549 people were confirmed positive for COVID-19.



President Donald Trump said at his routine news conference that the U.S. might be getting to the top of the 'curve', while Andrew Cuomo, the Governor of the worst-affected state, said New York appeared to be nearing the peak of its pandemic.



With 131,916 people tested positive for COVID-19, New York is set to surpass Italy in the number of confirmed cases.



Having recorded 731 deaths on Tuesday, the state recorded its highest daily death toll.



New York death toll increased to 5489, more than one-third of the U.S. total.



New Jersey is the second badly hit state with 1232 deaths and 44,416 infections.



Michigan (845 deaths, 18970 infections), Louisiana (582 deaths, 16284 infections), California (450 deaths, 17620 infections) Washington (403 deaths, 8682 infections), Illinois (380 death, 13549 infections), Massachusetts (356 deaths and 15202 infections) and Georgia (348 deaths, 9156 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



Meanwhile, U.S. defense medical officials said the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort and the Defense Department-run alternate care facility at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, both in New York City, are now taking patients with COVID-19.



