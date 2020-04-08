Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2020) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you a special edition of the The AI Eye, looking at advancements in artificial intelligence, featuring an exclusive interview with GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) discussing the conception , design and development of its new AI medical technology.

GBT Technologies Inc.'s (OTC Pink: GTCH) intelligent human vital signs device qTerm is distinguished by its AI-powered features, according to company CTO, Danny Rittman.

qTerm measures a user's vital signs and reports them to the user. The device is the result of a joint venture between GBT and Tokenize-It, S.A., called GBT Tokenize Corp. A recent press release announced that development of the device has begun.

The device, according to Rittman is, "Conceptually, as it is in design stage, is a combination of hardware and embedded software, making it capable of taking, on the fly and in a matter of seconds, body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure. And in the future we'll probably add blood-oxygen level," he said. But what separates qTerm from similar devices is its inclusion of AI.

"It's going to incorporate not just the electronics of the measuring sensors, but an artificial intelligence unit that is going to collect the data and basically keep it per customer, per user - of course with the user's permission - [and] save it in a central, secure database," Rittman said. "It's not just another measuring device, it's an intelligent device that's going to incorporate a whole database per user per human body vitals."

This capability yields a "thermal map" that identifies "HOT SPOTS" - areas of users with higher-than-normal temperatures - which users can then avoid so as to reduce risk of illness. Think of it as "WAZE of the MEDICAL MAP" - based on user in the area it can indicate a potential problem.

"Upon, of course, the user's permission, and without recording names or privacy invasion … the device will record the user's geographical spot with [their] temperature," he said. "That means that a higher temperature than normal is recorded [and] it will accumulate in a broad map…"

Also indicated in the press release, is that the company intends to create both a mobile and standalone version of the device. Highlighting its planned intuitive and user-friendly nature, Rittman said the mobile version:

"…looks like a little button and sticks to the back of your cell phone. It has a little touch button, you touch it and hold your finger there between five and ten seconds, and in this time it is activated, takes your body vitals (temperature, heart rate, blood pressure), transmits it to your phone via Bluetooth device and you can see the results on your phone."

The development of qTerm also reflects some of the major trends observed in telemedicine - the remote diagnosis and treatment of patients by means of telecommunications technology. An article from the site Medical Alert Advice notes the tendency in the space toward better mobile tech and apps to further proliferate access to healthcare. While not an app, qTerm's mobility lends itself to this trend in its mobility.

In a sense, telemedicine is following the trend of all technological advancements of recent years -providing a service that patients can access in the palm of their hands.

One of the key elements in making telemedicine technologies work is greater access to information and data. This trend can be observed in qTerm, given the ease with which it can measure and record such data ("touch it and hold your finger there between five and ten seconds").

qTerm's development is also notable for its potential concurrence with the COVID-19 pandemic. IBM, a veteran in the field, recently announced that it is making its AI-powered "Watson Assistant for Citizens" freely available for 90 days in an effort to spread information and awareness about the virus. For its part, Watson Assistant for Citizens leverages AI search capabilities to advance critical information to citizens.

With restrictions on businesses and social gatherings increasing as governments scramble to slow the spread of COVID-19, a product like qTerm could be potentially in the future invaluable with its application in identifying high risk areas.

"We believe that this type of product can really assist, especially in the world health crisis that's going on," Rittman said. "Giving and providing hotspots worldwide can help fight this pandemic."

Interview by Sam Mowers, Investorideas.com

