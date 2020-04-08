INVISIO's 2019 Annual Report now Available

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INVISIO announced that the company's Annual Report for 2019 is available in Swedish and English. A digital copy can be downloaded at www.invisio.com or via the link below.



To request a printed version, please email ir@invisio.com.

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14:00 CET on April 8, 2020.

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen

CEO

INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-5372-7722

E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Michael Peterson

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-5372-7733

Email: mpn@invisio.com

