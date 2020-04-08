Anzeige
WKN: A0B7BR ISIN: SE0001200015 
Tradegate
08.04.20
10:03 Uhr
9,840 Euro
+0,300
+3,14 %
PR Newswire
08.04.2020
65 Leser
INVISIO's 2019 Annual Report now Available

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INVISIO announced that the company's Annual Report for 2019 is available in Swedish and English. A digital copy can be downloaded at www.invisio.com or via the link below.

To request a printed version, please email ir@invisio.com.

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14:00 CET on April 8, 2020.

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

For additional information, please contact:
Lars Højgård Hansen
CEO
INVISIO Communications
Mobile: +45-5372-7722
E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Michael Peterson
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
INVISIO Communications
Mobile: +45-5372-7733
Email: mpn@invisio.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/invisio-communications-ab/r/invisio-s-2019-annual-report-now-available,c3084426

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/3084426/1226897.pdf

INVISIO Communications Annual Report 2019

