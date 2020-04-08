RJD Green, Inc: RJD Green Inc. Posts Update of Company Initiatives Prior to Second Quarter Filings

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / RJD Green (OTC PINK:RJDG), RJD Green Inc. discusses company initiatives and current situation in this time of COVID-19 upheaval.

Current Financial Position

During this time of historical health and economic tsunami, the first concern of a launching company is the capital to sustain itself until normalcy returns. The equal concern is the safety of its staff and clients.

Although in these historic times, any capital need analysis is susceptible to the unknowns and unpredictable events that are occurring now and in the immediate future, RJD Green management feels they have procured a minimum of six months additional operating capital to support the existing held-capital and current profitable operations. RJD Green operations continue to maintain minimal breakeven requirements for operation.

Silex Holdings Inc.

RJD Green subsidiary, Silex Holdings Inc., currently is continuing its ongoing and long-term profitability thru quarter two of the 2020 fiscal year. Silex has an existing 120-day backlog of working, barring unforeseen economic changes.

Commercial projects awarded within a four-state region are over $700,000 in contract value.

Silex's backlog in the high-end custom home market in both metropolitan regions currently are over $400,000

Although the backlog is susceptible to cancellations in this distressed market, both sectors appear solid and the best niches available for the Company's business focus in the current market. However management cannot outguess the timing or movement of current economic factors.

Healthcare Industry Services

IOSoft Inc.'s growth efforts that includes fully launching a White Label partner, and completing agreements with three major firms within the healthcare payment sector have been slowed until the immediate future can be better forecast, and the management of IOSoft's targeted companies are operating in a less stressful business environment than currently exists. These opportunities remain in place when the current times normalize.

IOSoft is completing the onboarding and initial parallel testing with a client that would increase revenues by 25%.

Merger & Acquisition Efforts

As the calendar year 2020 began, RJD Green aggressively approached procuring an appropriate acquisition for each of our three divisions. These efforts were a continuation of discussions and engagements started in the last quarter of 2019.

RJD Green was engaged in discussions with two M & A opportunities that met the needed performance guidelines for successful acquisitions transactions that would move annual revenue to over $20,000,000.

However under current economic conditions, acquisition efforts have slowed until the market is stabilized and the future can be more accurately projected.

In the meantime, RJD Green's equity participants are still in place at such time as the economy moves forward. RJD Green is maintaining open lines of communication with potential targets with the goal to have M & A initiatives in place to recover the Company's acquisition momentum when the economy allows.

