Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Estimated to Garner $11.6 Million During the Forecast Period

PUNE, India, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biological wastewater treatment market is predicted to reach $11.6 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4% from $7.6 million in 2018, during the forecast period, according to a report published by Research Dive. The report offers an extensive study on current landscape of the market including other facets such as market dynamics, growth factors, restraints, challenges, and various opportunities during the forecasted period. The report also evaluates all the market statistics making it easier and helpful for the new entrants to understand the market.

Major Segments

The report analyses the market based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into aerobic and anaerobic. Based on application, the market is divided into municipal and industrial. Industrial is further sub-divided into pulp and paper, meat and poultry, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Factors driving growth

The increasing industrialization and government initiatives for preserving water are going to be the major growth drivers of the biological wastewater treatment market in the upcoming years. Many of the industries require water in huge amounts for day to day operations. With the help of biological wastewater treatment, industries can use the biodegradable water over and over again for operational needs. In addition, the demand for water has been increased owing to the rising population.

Restraints

High-cost of the wastewater treatment is the main factor restraining the market growth. A lot of operational cost, sludge movement cost and other possible costs are included in purifying water, which is the biggest restraint for the market.

Aerobic Process segment is going to be most lucrative

Aerobic process segment accounted for $3.6 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. This process is mostly used to clean and purify the industrial wastewater so that it can be reused. It also ensures that the wastewater is fully degraded and safely discharged for use as per the government regulations.

Industrial end-use segment is going to be highest growing

Industrial end use segment accounted for $3.9 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. As most of the industries use biological wastewater treatment for their day to day operation, it is predicted to boost the overall market growth over the forecast period.

North America to dominate

North America market is predicted to garner the highest revenue during the forecast period. North America region for biological wastewater treatment market accounted for $2.5 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2026.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region for biological wastewater treatment market accounted for $1.9 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region market is predicted to grow with the rising economy and the investment made by the companies to setup their unit in the region.

Top Leading Players in Biological Wastewater Treatment Market:

Calgon Carbon Corporation 3M Evoqua Water Technologies LLC Aquatech International LLC Pentair plc Ecolab Veolia SUEZ Xylem

