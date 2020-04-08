Corvus Insurance Offers Cyber Risk Reports to Healthcare Entities Responding to COVID-19

The reports help hospitals and other healthcare entities to identify gaps in security and provide recommendations to mitigate risk.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / Corvus Insurance, a leading provider of commercial insurance products powered by AI-driven risk data, announces a new initiative providing cyber risk analysis and reports for hospitals, healthcare entities or any organization on the frontlines of the healthcare response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reports are provided free of charge and can be requested through the company's website.

As hospitals' staff and technology are strained due to ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the potential impact of a cyberattack is exacerbated and makes it more important than ever to reduce cyber risk. The outbreak also comes amid a sharp rise in cyberattacks on healthcare entities observed over the past six months. The Corvus initiative, offering Dynamic Loss Prevention (DLP) Reports, is a response to the heightened need to ensure all possible measures are taken to strengthen IT security in healthcare.

"Healthcare organizations and first responders require stronger IT security now more than ever before, as more operations move online in an effort to reduce human interaction. Sadly, cyber criminals are hacking healthcare organizations more at this time knowing that resources and staff are stretched due to the pandemic," said Philip Edmundson, CEO of Corvus Insurance. "We want to do our part to strengthen the defenses of healthcare organizations during this time of crisis."

The DLP Reports are produced through a non-intrusive scan of an organization's external-facing IT security systems, known as the Corvus Scan. Based on its proprietary software and scoring tools, the Corvus Scan can identify weaknesses and make recommendations for improvements to IT security. To date, the Corvus Scan has been run on tens of thousands of organizations, including thousands of health care entities, as part of its critical use in underwriting Cyber Insurance, the principal target market for Corvus Insurance.

The DLP Report includes an overall score of IT security as well as a benchmark based on the industry class and size of the organization. More granular scores and specific recommendations are provided for things like out-of-date software that may harbor vulnerabilities, the use or non-use of certain security tools, and the size of the attack surface area that must be defended.

A representative from any healthcare organization in the United States can fill out a form on the Corvus website to receive their free report. Delivery of the report is subject to verification that the email provided matches the URL of the organization.

For more information, see https://info.corvusinsurance.com/free-security-scan.

Corvus Insurance is an InsurTech managing general agent (MGA) offering Smart Commercial Insurance® policies powered by AI-driven risk data. Corvus empowers commercial insurance brokers and policyholders to better predict and prevent complex risks with data-driven tools. With each policy, Corvus supplies its proprietary Dynamic Loss Prevention® reports, which inform policyholders of critical risk areas and provide actionable recommendations. Founded in 2017 by a team of veteran entrepreneurs from the insurance and technology industries, Corvus is backed by Telstra Ventures, Obvious Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Hudson Structured Capital Management, and .406 Ventures. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices across the U.S.

