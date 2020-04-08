InventoryBase Announces new Pre Check out Notes Self-Service Facility to Assist Agents and Tenants

Further to the release of self-service inspection reports, the leading proptech provider now launches a self-service pre check out facility

PORTSMOUTH, England, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the industry's need to adapt and change in the current climate, InventoryBase has now delivered another service to promote best practice throughout these times of uncertainty.

Their new self-service pre check out notes template has been designed in direct response to the Tenancy Deposits Scheme (TDS) advice for managing tenants who are checking out during the pandemic.

They advised as follows:

'In 'normal' times, a check-out report should be contemporaneous in order to show the condition of the property as close to the tenancy end date as possible, and to avoid any doubt about cleaning or damage being caused by anyone other than the tenant (for example, contractors or prospective tenants).

During the pandemic, we are relaxing this to suggest that the check-out should be completed within a maximum of 4 weeks from the tenancy end date. '

See full guidance here: https://www.tenancydepositscheme.com/covid-19/

Inventory clerks or letting agents would normally make arrangements to meet the tenant at the property, collect keys and note any issues - it's impossible to do so under current Government advice to ensure that we all stay at home and maintain social distancing.

The self-service template allows the tenants to note any issues by completing questions and uploading pictures against key areas, including, meter readings, keys, property security and more.

By enabling a template to be downloaded under the self-service option; the report will automatically date and time pictures/video uploaded by the tenant and creates an audit trail of the report activity on the property, so that when the check out is completed information is not 'lost' and all parties are protected.

In these exceptional circumstances; a complete audit trail of all communications (email, calls, texts) with the tenant and landlord/managing agent is vital. This will help the adjudicator to understand the timescales involved in conducting the final check out should the deposit go to dispute.

Steve Rad, managing director of InventoryBase said:

"Although moving during this time is not ideal we understand that for some tenants it is necessary. To ensure the safety of all, we have moved quickly to implement the Tenancy Deposit Scheme's advice by providing tenants with the option to record their comments or issues so that the agent/landlord have an indication of the general condition of the property whilst they wait for a full checkout to be completed. Our new self-service facility provides a zero-contact way to start the check out process, which can then be reviewed instantly and advice given or action taken by the landlord or managing agent if needed giving peace of mind to all."

The self-service facility is available now to all existing InventoryBase customers and via clerks using the software to provide reports to letting agents and landlords.

Further guidance for providers can be found here .

Guidance for tenants to complete the pre check out notes online can be found here.

Please also be sure to look at the FAQ for Self Service Report - Tenant Pre Check Outs .

InventoryBase has the facility to transfer existing reports from alternative reporting systems should providers want to switch to carry out mid-term inspections remotely - sign up here.

