How 27-Year-Old Entrepreneur, Billy Howell's Strategies Set Him Apart

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / In the digital advertising industry, you need to always be on the lookout for the latest trends and marketing strategies that are currently working. Let's be honest: this is not an easy task. There's a formula that many strategists try to follow to get their brands out there and prove that their marketing works. Billy Howell is at the forefront of creating that formula and is known as a force to be reckoned with in this digital marketing world.

However, there's more than meets the eye when looking at what he has accomplished thus far, and what sets him apart from the other marketers who are trying to keep up.

After talking to key people from a few of the many brands who have worked with Billy, it's clear that his greatest skill lies in his ability to take old successful marketing strategies from other mediums such as television, print, radio, etc. and slightly modify them for the digital marketing space with incredible results. While this comes as a surprise to many, Billy's philosophy makes sense.

He believes heavily in the well-known adage "Don't try to reinvent the wheel" and he follows this rule every day.

"What has worked in the past will work again. People want things that are new and different, but not too different. It needs to be somewhat familiar, so they trust and understand what you are offering," he stated boldly.

While he knows for sure that this strategy works, he also is well-aware of the new trends that are happening now. Billy continues to be on the cutting edge of the latest marketing angles and strategies. In fact, if he doesn't start a new marketing trend, he's typically one of the very first adopters of it and has consistently seen incredible results because of this fact. For Billy, it is crucial to always be the one to make the first move.

Having created and managed Instagram pages with millions of followers over the years, he has his finger on the pulse of what the younger generation likes and doesn't like and is able to quickly achieve viral growth for his own and for his clients' companies on the major social media platform.

This unique approach to marketing and advertising is what large corporations and tech startups are looking for. After all, he brings an immense amount of value to his clients' brands by making them more efficient and more effective.

Billy Howell is known as the entrepreneur who launched not just one, but three, seven-figure e-commerce brands before turning 25 and has since successfully exited from two of them.

Besides running his e-commerce businesses, he also consults and advises several West Coast-based tech startups, including Zebra, a monthly moped subscription company that he also has equity in. In addition, he works with one of the largest direct-response television companies in the world and is helping them scale their digital advertising strategies.

Indeed, Billy Howell has dominated the digital advertising space for a while now, but he's still on his way to proving himself more. There will always be new marketing trends to start, new global campaigns to scale, and more businesses to build. What else is in store for Billy? Perhaps that is why he's someone to watch out for this year.

You can reach out to Billy Howell at billy@howellmediagroup.com.

