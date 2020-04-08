Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Tradegate
08.04.20
15:56 Uhr
10,105 Euro
+0,477
+4,95 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,120
10,240
15:57
10,115
10,245
15:57
PR Newswire
08.04.2020 | 15:22
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Voting Rights and Capital

Carnival PLC - Voting Rights and Capital

PR Newswire

London, April 7

CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 31 March 2020 Carnival plc had 217,347,203 issued ordinary shares of US$1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 34,810,371 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 182,536,832 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, the 24,901,144 ordinary shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and 765,492 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 156,870,196. The above figure of 156,870,196 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

8 April 2020

CARNIVAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire