GigaSpaces InsightEdge Recognized for Data Analytics and Management Innovation with 2020 Data Breakthrough Award

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces , the provider of InsightEdge , the fastest in-memory real-time analytics processing platform, today announced that its InsightEdge AnalyticsXtreme solution has been selected as the winner of the "Data Management Innovation of the Year" award in the 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.

GigaSpaces AnalyticsXtreme, part of the InsightEdge platform, ingests, processes, stores and analyzes large and rapidly growing data from any data source. The software platform seamlessly accelerates by 100X access to external historical data stores including Hadoop, Amazon S3, Azure Data Lake Storage, Snowflake, etc. across cloud, on-premise and multi-cloud. This adds context to real-time streaming and transactional data to improve machine learning model accuracy enabling enterprises to generate smarter, faster insights on their big data.

"By utilizing advanced mechanisms for intelligent tiering, data is efficiently stored to and then accessed from the right storage layer based on performance, while optimizing infrastructure costs across the entire solution and data lifecycle," said Yoav Einav, VP Product at GigaSpaces. "More efficient queries, analytics and machine learning on live data enriched with historical data improves the performance and accuracy of time critical applications and decision making. This is particularly relevant today during the COVID-19 crisis, where analyzing data is critical for determining how to best respond to fast changing conditions and to optimize business operations such as risk analysis, on-line purchasing, inventory management, and supply chains. We are proud to receive this significant industry honor from Data Breakthrough in recognition of the innovative spirit and execution of the GigaSpaces team."

The Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The inaugural Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,200 nominations from across the globe.

"Real-time analysis is undoubtedly an essential business capability, providing time-sensitive insights for mission-critical applications and decision making requires advanced technology that can deliver actionable personalized information at low-latency speeds," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "GigaSpaces delivers on this need for its customers, emerging as a leading innovator in the data and analytics space with their powerful InsightEdge platform that we are thrilled to recognize in our 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards program."

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides the fastest in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia.

More at www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog/

About Data Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

GigaSpaces

