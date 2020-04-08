Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856958 ISIN: US5801351017 Ticker-Symbol: MDO 
Xetra
08.04.20
16:24 Uhr
161,46 Euro
-2,16
-1,32 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,44
161,52
16:43
161,40
161,54
16:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MCDONALDS
MCDONALDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MCDONALDS CORPORATION161,46-1,32 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 3,22
Hebel: 4,93
mit moderatem Hebel